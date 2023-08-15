Sydney ISV Cloud Ground Control teams up with Robotics Australia Group

Sydney-based artificial intelligence and cloud robotics software vendor Cloud Ground Control has signed a strategic partnership with robotics sector body Robotics Australia Group.

The partnership aims to help grow the local robotics industry in a sustainable and internationally competitive way, through a “focused collaborative approach” between industry, research, government, start-ups, investment and education.

Cloud Ground Control specialises in cloud-based robotics command and control software that enables multi-user, multi-vehicle and multi-domain operations.

Cloud Ground Control head of product Michal Weiss said the partnership will cement Cloud Ground Control’s place at the forefront of Australia's highly competitive robotics industry.

“The adoption of drones and robotics vehicles has been at the centre of discussion for a long time, and will continue to garner attention as enterprises increasingly rely on robotics to automate, optimise and safeguard business processes,” Weiss said.

“The ability to remote view and control a swarm of uncrewed vehicles while gaining full situational awareness has great significance for an array of industry and humanitarian applications, such as disaster recovery, emergency response, robotics inspections, mail delivery and more.”

“We are excited to start a new chapter with Robotics Australia Group."

"With more opportunities to engage with the dynamic robotics industry, we can empower developers to combine cloud power with robotics to create efficient, intelligent systems at scale.”

The partnership involves regular industry events and research collaborations, aiming to foster exchange of knowledge and ideas, contribute to the shaping of relevant policies and regulations and help build an internationally competitive robotics ecosystem.

“Under the federal government’s National Robotics Strategy, a new wave of innovation is headed for the Australian robotics industry," Robotics Australia Group founding director Nathan Kirchner said.

"Companies with impressive capabilities and a successful track record like Cloud Ground Control are what we need to give momentum to the field. We look forward to delivering great outcomes with them," Kirchner added.