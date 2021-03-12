Sydney ISV Janison wins OECD school testing deal

The Australian-owned Janison Education Group has been accredited as the Australian national service provider by the OECD for the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).

The OECD accredited the Sydney-headquartered education technology company with exclusive rights to manage the rollout of PISA for Schools across Australia for the next two years.

Janison will promote, deliver and support the event for participating schools across all states and territories in Australia.

Australia is the ninth country for which the company will be providing the platform for PISA testing. Others include the USA, Russia, Japan, Brazil and Thailand.

Only in the USA and Aus is it acting as the full services provider. For other regions, it is providing the platform to local services providers to rollout across the country.

The PISA for Schools solution will be based on the Janison online assessment platform which offers educators a dashboard and reporting alongside a suite of data exploration features.

An ASX statement from the company said the deal is worth $7,000 per school that chooses to sign up. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, there are 2,700 schools that serve secondary students across Australia, meaning a total addressable market of $19 million.

Each participating school receives a report analysing the students’ learning outcomes, well-being, and socio-emotional skills, benchmarked against other schools in Australia and globally.

Janison chief executive David Caspari said, “The board and management of Janison are extremely honoured to be partnering with the OECD in the rollout of such an incredibly well-regarded assessment and benchmarking tool, the only test of its kind in the world. For us, this is our mission – to be a global force for good by powering best-in-class educational assessments with passion and purpose."

PISA for Schools tests 15-year-olds with a cognitive test in reading, mathematics and science. An additional questionnaire asks about a student's home and school situation, learning environment, and confidence and motivation.