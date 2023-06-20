Sydney ISV K2fly extends SaaS cloud contract with BHP

ASX-listed software services company K2Fly has announced a three-year extension of its contract with BHP, using its cloud-based SaaS solution to track ground disturbance for its mining operations.

The 3-year agreement with K2fly is worth $1.99 million, and follows an initial 1-year contract which the two companies signed in May, 2022.

The software is being used across BHP’s Western Australian Iron Ore (WAIO) operations, which covers four processing hubs and five mines and connected by more than 1,000 kilometres of rail infrastructure and port facilities in the Pilbara region of northern Western Australia.

The solution enables the tracking of ground disturbance, enabling BHP to receive real-time operational updates to keep track of clearance limits, obligations and any breaches.

The three-year extension will generate annual recurring revenue of $664,000

K2fly focuses on the operations of mining and asset intensive industries using platform-based SaaS cloud solutions.

This includes resource governance solutions for environmental, social and governance compliance disclosure and technical assurance.

K2fly chief executive Nic Pollock said “our Ground Disturbance solution is the only commercial off the shelf solution available in the market globally and speaks to how our customers are increasingly attributing value to the importance of proper resource governance on land and protecting their license to operate."

"We are delighted to extend our contract into a 3-year term with another global tier 1 client.”