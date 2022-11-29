Sydney ISV Local Measure signs multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with AWS

Sydney AWS ISV partner Local Measure is aiming to grow its global presence through a new multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with AWS.

The agreement would see both companies increase their investments in go-to-market activities across North America, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, with Local Measure looking to expand in those countries.

The agreement also aims to accelerate the development of Local Measure’s Amazon Connect-based Engage contact centre solution. Engage extends Amazon Connect’s functionality by combining customer communications, artificial intelligence and machine learning into a single interface for agents to provide a complete view of the customer to improve customer service.

Local Measure will also establish a global Amazon Connect centre of excellence, training some 30 employees on Amazon Connect to help gain AWS certifications and set up Amazon Connect teams in countries where it operates. Local Measure and AWS will also collaborate on some sales and marketing initiatives to drive awareness for Engage, including workshops, webinars and customer technical support.

“The [agreement] will further empower customers to accelerate their adoption of intelligent, scalable cloud contact centre technologies, and omnichannel customer experience solutions,” Local Measure founder and chief executive Jonathan Barouch said.

“We are thrilled to build on our strong foundation with AWS, collaborate more closely to help expand our business internationally and continue to build innovative solutions.”

Barouch said Local Measure had “a very successful” 2021, growing revenue by some 500 percent as customers moved to the Engage platform “to re-invent their contact centre experiences”.

“Because Engage reduces risk and complexity, it dramatically accelerates the time it takes for businesses to get up and running with a cloud contact centre and to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Now it takes just minutes, not months, to service customer demands while also creating better customer experiences,” Barouch said.

“The [agreement] will allow us to move even faster with AWS to help customers around the world leverage our innovative contact centre solutions and take advantage of the scalability and on-demand pricing model of AWS Cloud.”

AWS vice president of worldwide channels and alliances Ruba Borno said, “Amazon Connect is one of the fastest growing services in the history of AWS, and working with Local Measure helps AWS further accelerate the pace of global cloud adoption in the contact centre industry alongside a trusted global partner.”

“We have watched Local Measure grow and witnessed firsthand their culture of working backwards from our customer’s needs, which aligns strongly to our leadership principles at AWS. We are looking forward to expanding our relationship and helping customers grow and transform their businesses.”

Nico Arboleda travelled to AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas as a guest of AWS.