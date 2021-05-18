Sydney ISV OneAffiniti acquired by US-based Incentive Solutions

Sydney based channel marketing automation provider OneAffini has been acquired by Incentive Solutions, a US-based channel incentives management provider, for an undisclosed amount.

The companies released a statement that said this acquisition brings their solutions to create a B2B suite that addresses multi-system fatigue and provides joint customers with a more seamless experience,

Incentive Solutions added that it is intending to make further acquisitions and investments with the goal of making a complete channel marketing solution.

“This partnership is a direct response to frequent requests from both OneAffiniti and Incentive Solutions customers for more comprehensive product offerings,” said Incentive Solutions chief executive Mark Herbert.

“As a combined entity, our goal is to become one of the global leaders in the channel marketing space with a really innovative, holistic offering for the channel.”

Combined, OneAffiniti and Incentive Solutions’ provide solutions to B2B clients in a wide range of vertical markets.

“The coming together of these businesses will accelerate innovation,” said OneAffiniti founder and chief executive Joel Montgomery.

“The technologies will soon talk seamlessly with one another as we develop sophisticated APIs, and this will dramatically improve user experience.”

Earlier this year, OneAffiniti was listed in Forrester’s Channel Software Tech Stack report which “comprises a group of technologies that help companies develop, design, and execute plans to find, recruit, onboard, develop, enable, incent, co-sell with, manage, measure, and report on partners,” principal analyst Jay McBain said at the time of the report’s publication.