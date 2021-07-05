Sydney law firm Redenbach Legal signs as Microsoft ISV partner

By on
Sydney-based law firm Redenbach Legal has announced that its Briefcase365 law firm practice management has been launched on Microsoft’s AppSource platform.

This means the company has become a Microsoft channel partner, claiming to be the first law firm in the world to do so.

Briefcase365 is an Office 365-based law firm practice management system that allows law firms to accommodate a more flexible work environment.

The software can allow users to create and view legal matters, record time and invoice, store and manage emails, and store and manage documents.

“Redenbach Legal’s recognition for our excellent contribution to the legal technology industry reinforces the strength of our service and dedication to connecting with the community and engaging with clients in innovative ways,” Redenbach Legal principal solicitor Keith Redenbach said.

“To cap the fiscal year off with announcing we have become a Microsoft partner and launched our firm’s practice management system BriefCase365 on the global Microsoft AppSource platform is a career highlight for me personally.

“This app certainly provided our law firm with an ‘app-vantage’ and we are delighted to share that success with the world via our Microsoft partnership on AppSource.”

Keith Redenbach is a career lawyer but has also been previously involved with Melbourne-based managed services provider and Sharepoint reseller nSynergy as a shareholder. The company was acquired by Rhipe in 2014.

