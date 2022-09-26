Sydney learning platform provider Evergreen Digital snapped up

Sydney-based learning management platform distributor Evergreen Digital has been acquired by the platform’s vendor, Danish company LMS365.

Evergreen Digital is the distributor for LMS365 in Australia and New Zealand and the vendor’s fastest-growing partner in the two countries. It also operates in Singapore.

The Sydney company customers have included Youi, Rail Projects Victoria, charity Host International and Rural Financial Counselling Services New South Wales.

LMS365 claims to offer the only learning management platform built directly into Microsoft 365 and Teams. Its competitors include Absorb LMS Software, Adobe LMS, Blackboard Inc., Canvas LMS and Oracle, which provide solutions used in Australian schools and businesses.

The Danish company has grown in the U.S. by five times since 2020 and doubled its revenue in the and doubled its revenue in German-speaking countries in Europe after acquiring operations in Germany last year.

"Learning management is a huge market globally, projected to be worth $150 billion by 2028,” stated LMS365 CEO Rasmus Holst. “It's more important than ever to attract and retain talent, and the challenges that we all face — educating our users and making our employees better — are the same around the world.”

"Our ambition is to be a global LMS leader in a truly global platform like Microsoft Teams. We've seen substantial adoption and growth in the APAC market over the last year; we are taking advantage of an opportunity and expect to move that market to an even bigger level," Holst stated.

The acquisition will enable Evergreen Digital to offer customers in the wider Asia-Pacific region 'in time zone' support from a in Australia and the Philippines, stated LMS365 general manager Paul Scott.

LMS365 chief strategy officer Henrik Jeberg said, "in terms of providing technical support, we now have the opportunity to cover 24 time zones instead of 16. That's a fantastic starting point for our expansion into the rest of Asia Pacific. This acquisition firmly establishes LMS365 as a global company.”