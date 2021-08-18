Sydney MSP Avante IT acquired by CrossPoint Technology Solutions

Sydney-based ICT service provider Avante IT has been acquired by Singapore-headquartered CrossPoint Technology Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

The deal aims to bolster CrossPoint’s service offering and delivery capabilities, as well as its presence in the Australian health vertical, the company said.

Founded in Australia in 2005 before moving its head office to Singapore in 2009, Crosspoint specialises in managed end-to-end ICT solutions for the education, Government, enterprise, SME, health and not-for-profit verticals. Avante IT also operates in the health, not-for-profit and corporate space with some 150 clients.

Avante IT is CrossPoint’s third acquisition since 2018, when it bought Sydney-based Dancrai that year and Allcom Networks in 2019.

“Avante IT is delighted to be part of the CrossPoint Group, there are complementary strengths in both organisations that will enable the business to scale and offer broader services to existing clients,” Avante chief executive Scott Crawford said.

“We are confident that we can leverage these strengths to create a competitive edge in the market and most importantly, Avante IT and CrossPoint are a great cultural fit. Both organisations have an established history with trusted brands in the Australian IT marketplace, and have a loyal customer base.”

Commenting on the acquisition, CrossPoint CEO Carlos Palacio said, “We are very excited to be able to welcome Avante IT to the CrossPoint Group. Avante IT is a strategic investment and part of our vision to continue to grow our managed service practice for the verticals of health, non-for-profit, and corporate clients in the Australian market.”

“By combining Avante’s expertise in ICT delivery in the health vertical, with CrossPoint’s broad range of technology solutions, we have the ability to deliver complete end-to-end managed solutions for our clients.”