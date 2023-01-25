Sydney MSP Experteq names Stephen Frede as CISO

By on
Sydney MSP Experteq names Stephen Frede as CISO
Stephen Frede (Experteq)
Supplied

Sydney-based cloud solutions provider Experteq (formerly TAS) has appointed Stephen Frede as its chief information security officer (CISO).

He is joining the company’s senior leadership team, reporting to Experteq chief operating officer John Griffin.

Working with the senior leadership team, he will be responsible for setting the direction for the growth and development of Experteq.

Frede’s promotion comes as the result of having over 40 years of experience in information technology, 30 of which he has specialised in information security.

His extensive knowledge of the technical detail behind information security issues and systems will be put to use to make real-world risk assessments and implement cost-effective long-term solutions.

Prior to this promotion, Frede worked as the head of information security for Experteq for over five and a half years, improving the company’s information security capabilities, and delivering security products and services.

Before Experteq, he worked at Ausgrid as the systems security operations manager from 2014 to 2017, and at Sydney Water as IT security and assurance manager from 2008 to 2014.

He has also worked as head of information security for both AMP and Optus and as VP information risk management at JP Morgan.  

“Stephen will also collaborate with our new head of information security Chris to deliver the next evolution of Experteq’s security services," Griffin said.

"We look forward to bringing their vast array of skills, expertise and insights to bear, to benefit our clients as we continue to add value as a trusted partner,” he added.

Experteq has appointed Chris Nguyen to replace Frede as head of information security. He will be responsible for managing and overseeing the infosec / security operations team and driving the evolution of security services.

Last year, Experteq rebranded from TransAction Solutions (TAS).

In April 2022, the company hired Patrick Murphy as its new commercial boss.

The previous year in 2021, Experteq hired William Lam, formerly the Optus leader, as its new group innovation director.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
chris nguyen ciso appointment cloud experteq john griffin software stephen frede tas

Partner Content

Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

TP-Link taps Bluechip Infotech as distributor

TP-Link taps Bluechip Infotech as distributor
DTA hunts for new suppliers to join Telco Marketplace panel

DTA hunts for new suppliers to join Telco Marketplace panel
Optus to provide connectivity to 5000-plus Jim's Group franchisees

Optus to provide connectivity to 5000-plus Jim's Group franchisees
Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs

Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?