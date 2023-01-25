Sydney MSP Experteq names Stephen Frede as CISO

Sydney-based cloud solutions provider Experteq (formerly TAS) has appointed Stephen Frede as its chief information security officer (CISO).

He is joining the company’s senior leadership team, reporting to Experteq chief operating officer John Griffin.

Working with the senior leadership team, he will be responsible for setting the direction for the growth and development of Experteq.

Frede’s promotion comes as the result of having over 40 years of experience in information technology, 30 of which he has specialised in information security.

His extensive knowledge of the technical detail behind information security issues and systems will be put to use to make real-world risk assessments and implement cost-effective long-term solutions.

Prior to this promotion, Frede worked as the head of information security for Experteq for over five and a half years, improving the company’s information security capabilities, and delivering security products and services.

Before Experteq, he worked at Ausgrid as the systems security operations manager from 2014 to 2017, and at Sydney Water as IT security and assurance manager from 2008 to 2014.

He has also worked as head of information security for both AMP and Optus and as VP information risk management at JP Morgan.

“Stephen will also collaborate with our new head of information security Chris to deliver the next evolution of Experteq’s security services," Griffin said.

"We look forward to bringing their vast array of skills, expertise and insights to bear, to benefit our clients as we continue to add value as a trusted partner,” he added.

Experteq has appointed Chris Nguyen to replace Frede as head of information security. He will be responsible for managing and overseeing the infosec / security operations team and driving the evolution of security services.

Last year, Experteq rebranded from TransAction Solutions (TAS).

In April 2022, the company hired Patrick Murphy as its new commercial boss.

The previous year in 2021, Experteq hired William Lam, formerly the Optus leader, as its new group innovation director.