Sydney MSP First Focus honoured at ConnectWise IT Nation event in US

Sydney-headquartered MSP First Focus has been awarded the Australian All-In Partner of the Year WISE Award at the ConnectWise IT Nation Connect event in Orlando, Florida.

The WISE Awards recognise ConnectWise partners that achieve ambitious visions of success through ConnectWise products, services, and community, while striving to make a difference and empower others in the broader industry.

The All-In Partner of the Year award rewards strategic use of the most comprehensive ConnectWise solutions and services portfolio and creative use of technology to improve customer experience. First Focus received the award for its deep integration with the ConnectWise Suite.

In a First Focus blog post, CEO Ross Sardi stated, “It’s a real privilege to be recognised by ConnectWise, especially at an event like IT Nation Connect in front of thousands of attendees from MSPs and vendors around the globe.”

“It has been our deliberate strategy to build our business around the ConnectWise ecosystem and then leverage the software to its full extent. Having a software and data-driven organisation enables us to make better, faster decisions and best serve our clients.”

Earlier this year, First Focus partnered with carbon offset developer Carbon Neutral, with the aim of becoming carbon-negative by investing enough into carbon-sequestering efforts to exceed the company’s carbon emissions.

In 2021, First Focus was a finalist in the 2021 CRN Impact Awards, in the Modernising Infrastructure category, for its work with the Western Australian Institute of Sport.

 

