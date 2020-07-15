Sydney MSP Green Light opens NZ office

Sydney-headquartered IT services provider Green Light Worldwide has opened a new office in Auckland, New Zealand.

The new office was established as the company had multiple New Zealand-based projects still ongoing, also citing the travel restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as plans to boost its presence in the country.

Green Light works with vendors, major system integrators and other channel partners by providing them with white-labelled IT services, allowing them to deliver technology-based outcomes for clients by using a virtual bench of over 126,000 on-shore technology professionals.

Some of its partners include Cisco, Lenovo, Telstra, Datacom, DXC Technology, NBN Co, Data#3 and more, including some defence organisations.

Aside from its Sydney headquarters, Green Light also has offices in Canberra, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Singapore and Hong Kong.

“Green Light’s office in New Zealand is positioned to assist clients in a world forever changed by COVID-19,” the company’s announcement read.

“With offerings already focused on new ways of working, on-demand staff augmentation and on-shore IT managed services; they will help clients adapt.”

Green Light made an appearance in the 2019 CRN Fast 50, debuting in 22nd place after recording 52 percent growth for the year.