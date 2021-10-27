Sydney MSP Informotion provides Encompaas governance solution to Vic Government

Sydney MSP Informotion has formed an agreement to provide the Encompaas automated governance solution to the Victorian Government.

The solution will be delivered via Cenitex, a state-owned organisation that acts as a cloud services provider for the state’s goverment departments and agencies.

Encompass is a cloud platform that uses machine learning to identify, analyse and categorise unstructured data throughout an organisation’s network, providing insights into and across content and ensuring it is stored and secured in a compliant manner.

Hosted on Microsoft Azure, EncompaaS integrates with both Microsoft 365 and on-premises data repositories such as Micro Focus Content Manager, SAP and file shares.

The solution was originally created by Information, but was spun out into a new company in 2017 with Informotion acting as the primary reseller in Australia.

Informotion southern regional sales manager Andrew Paull told CRN that Cenitex chose the EncompaaS platform because of its focus on both security and integration.

“The EncompaaS platform has been designed from the ground up by business and technical records management experts. Our connector framework is critical to our strategy for securely reaching on-premises and cloud repositories. We have specifically addressed security and records compliance frameworks, whilst also ensuring that EncompaaS has been built to work seamlessly in shared services environments,” he said.

“This is a critical differentiator that means our clients can utilise EncompaaS to gain control of, and secure their content within shared hosting platforms such as that provided by Cenitex. In addition to this, the EncompaaS connector framework has been designed to provide agile system connections which eliminates the need for expensive data migrations so often mandated by other solutions.”

Cenitex will deploy the solution to government agencies and departments as and when it is requested. Paull said Information is already supplying the solution to various other state government departments and has been providing other services to the Victorian Government for some time.

“Informotion has a long history of implementing, supporting and integrating records and information management solutions for a large number of Victorian government clients. Our team has over 18 years of experience in assisting these clients address the compliance and operational challenges they face with the growth of content, particularly as they rapidly adopt collaboration and creation platforms such as Microsoft’s M365 suite," he said.

“EncompaaS is crucial to enabling our client base manage their M365 adoption carefully and securely, whilst ensuring they have the necessary runway to adjust their existing content platforms to the demands of the modern workplace - without compromising the millions of records they currently manage. It works hand in hand with these existing platforms, enhancing metadata, whilst respecting existing security, authentication and governance structures.”