Sydney MSP joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Sydney MSP Quorum is the first partner in Australia to be awarded the Identity and Access Management (IAM) Advanced Specialisation from Microsoft and has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

MISA is a group of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that integrate with and provide managed services for Microsoft products.

To be considered for MISA, organisations must be nominated by Microsoft and demonstrate integrations that support the goal of improving enterprise security.

“Being included in this invite-only program is a huge milestone for us. As a member of MISA, we are excited to be able to integrate into Microsoft’s security solutions faster and deeper to ensure the best defences for our clients,” said Quorum cybersecurity practice manager Gavin van Niekerk.

The membership ensures we are even more equipped to secure organisations and help defend against increasingly sophisticated and persistent cyber attacks.”

Microsoft introduced the IAM specialisation for partners who have demonstrated technical capabilities and high standards of service in delivering unified access management solutions for customers.

Requirements include having a minimum number of staff members with the correct certification and three references from customers to prove proficiency.

The specialisation adds to the Advanced Specialisation in Threat Protection that Quorum earned late last year.

“We are excited that Quorum is the first partner in Australia to achieve an advanced specialisation in both Threat Protection and Identity and Access Management. It highlights their dedication and commitment to meeting the evolving cybersecurity needs of our collective customers,” said Microsoft partner development manager Kim Haines.

The partner is one of three Australian companies that make up the Cloud Collective, a group of strategically allied Microsoft Gold partners, comprising Quorum, Antares Solutions and Icomm.

“As enterprises continue to drive digital transformation to enable the new world of work, the ability to protect user identities and safeguard access to data is more important than ever. We are committed to ensuring our customers leverage the full power of the Microsoft cloud to ensure optimal productivity and security.”