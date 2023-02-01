Sydney MSP Nexon Asia Pacific to move Region to the cloud

CRN Impact Award finalist and Sydney-based MSP Nexon Asia Pacific have announced a multi-year agreement to provide managed IT services to NSW-headquartered and ASX-listed real estate Region, enabling the business to better manage its expanding shopping centres portfolio within Australia.

Under the deal, Nexon will deliver a cloud-based solution to Region that aims to streamline, automate and integrate end-to-end business processes to drive efficiencies across its technology architecture and applications.

This includes service desk, managed network, telephony and infrastructure, and licensing.

The modernisation project aims to improve Region’s overall technology capabilities and provide an integrated employee experience through change management.

Nexon will implement a new intranet solution that will leverage Region’s modern workplace investments in Microsoft 365.

Region’s objectives with the new solutions include creating secure and connected workspaces support collaboration across business divisions, removing the risks of information exchange with automated governance and reducing information silos.

Nexon will also migrate Region’s legacy on-premise enterprise resource planning and spreadsheet-based solutions to a simplified suite of line-of-business and productivity applications.

Having recently rebranded from SCA Property Group to Region and with a growing portfolio of 104 assets under management, Region aims to achieve long term sustainability with Nexon’s offerings.

The new digital operating model will enable Nexon to serve as an extension of Region’s IT operations, including a Virtual CIO role supporting its more than 80 employees and standardising the environment across their Australia-wide footprint.

A tender process was managed by independent consulting partner, State of Matter.

In conjunction with Region, they conducted a series of co-design discovery workshops for Nexon.

These workshops educated Nexon on the challenges faced by Region, so that Nexon could develop a suitable support model that was aligned to Region’s needs.

“Region has recognised that value increasingly lies within data and information flows and this is an opportunity for us to apply our deep industry and technology expertise in assisting them to develop and implement a future state operating model,” Nexon Asia Pacific managing director Barry Assaf said.

“We are very much looking forward to bringing digital innovation to their business through the roll-out of multiple services including a new intranet, with an organisational change management program to drive a successful outcome.”

Nexon was named a finalist in the 2021 CRN Impact Awards under the Modernising Infrastructure category for its work with Flick Anticimex.

Late 2022, Nexon acquired NSW Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ERP provider Liveware Solutions.

In 2021, Nexon acquired Sydney-based communications solutions specialist provider Veridian Solutions, Brisbane cybersecurity provider Equate Technologies and national ServiceNow partner Computer Systems Australia.