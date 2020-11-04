Sydney MSP Quorum earns exclusive Microsoft security certification

Microsoft has recognised Sydney MSP Quorum as a high-level threat protection partner in the Australian marketplace.

The partner is one of three Australian companies that make up the Cloud Collective, a group of strategically allied Microsoft Gold partners, comprising Quorum, Antares Solutions and Icomm.

The Collective reported that Quorum had achieved Microsoft Advanced Specialisation in Threat Protection, a certification it says it is the first partner in Australia to receive.

To be granted the specialisation, partners with an active Microsoft Gold security competency must meet a stringent set of criteria, pass exams and demonstrate customer success. From the customer's perspective, the specialisation is a sign of the partner's high-level capability to deploy and secure Microsoft 365 and Azure workloads.

The accreditation comes following Quorum launching a dedicated managed security practice within the Cloud Collective. The Cloud Collective managed security service, which Quorum delivers, slates itself as producing security analysis and threat intel for the enterprise, providing "a single solution for alert detection, threat visibility, proactive hunting, and threat response".