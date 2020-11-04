Sydney MSP Quorum earns exclusive Microsoft security certification

By on
Sydney MSP Quorum earns exclusive Microsoft security certification

Microsoft has recognised Sydney MSP Quorum as a high-level threat protection partner in the Australian marketplace. 

The partner is one of three Australian companies that make up the Cloud Collective, a group of strategically allied Microsoft Gold partners, comprising Quorum, Antares Solutions and Icomm.

The Collective reported that Quorum had achieved Microsoft Advanced Specialisation in Threat Protection, a certification it says it is the first partner in Australia to receive.

To be granted the specialisation, partners with an active Microsoft Gold security competency must meet a stringent set of criteria, pass exams and demonstrate customer success. From the customer's perspective, the specialisation is a sign of the partner's high-level capability to deploy and secure Microsoft 365 and Azure workloads.

The accreditation comes following Quorum launching a dedicated managed security practice within the Cloud Collective. The Cloud Collective managed security service, which Quorum delivers, slates itself as producing security analysis and threat intel for the enterprise, providing "a single solution for alert detection, threat visibility, proactive hunting, and threat response". 

 

 

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
antares solutions cloud cloud collective icomm microsoft msp quorum

Partner Content

Why complex, business-critical computing requires Asus&#8217; new workstations
Why complex, business-critical computing requires Asus’ new workstations
COVID-19 has increased the price of used IT gear
COVID-19 has increased the price of used IT gear
What's the best sales advice during the COVID pandemic?
What's the best sales advice during the COVID pandemic?
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

NBN wholesale arrangements mean cheaper internet: ACCC

NBN wholesale arrangements mean cheaper internet: ACCC
Optus acquires Amaysim, three other MVNOs

Optus acquires Amaysim, three other MVNOs
Australian enterprise IT spending to grow in 2021

Australian enterprise IT spending to grow in 2021
BlackBerry cheers top performing partners

BlackBerry cheers top performing partners
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?