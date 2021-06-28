Sydney MSP TAS hires former Optus leader William Lam

Sydney MSP TransAction Solutions (TAS) has appointed former Optus senior manager William Lam as its new group innovation director.

He joins the company’s senior leadership team headed by TAS chief business officer Luke McLean. 

Lam has  worked in engineering and technical solution sales for over 20 years. Most recently, he was ICT senior manager for Optus Enterprise. He has also held leadership roles at Brennan IT, Winc and Inchcape Australia. 

“We’re delighted to welcome William to the leadership team. With William’s extensive experience in professional and managed services, and strong track record of providing innovative technology solutions for customers, we are well-positioned to continue to deliver significant value to our clients as a trusted cloud-based solutions partner,” TAS CBO Luke McLean said,

TAS chief executive Shane Baker added, “William’s established background in the technology industry will be a great asset to further strengthen TAS’ go-to-market and long-term growth strategy.”

On joining TAS, Lam said, “I am excited to join an industry leader like TAS, which is renowned for the high quality of its managed services and its proven track record after having serviced the financial services sector for the last 30 years. I am looking forward to working with a growing and dynamic team of industry professionals and technology and innovation enthusiasts, to create value-add solutions for our customers while also delivering safety and security to companies in their digital journeys.”

In a statement, the company said Lam’s strengths lie in enhancing customer engagement, being a trusted advisor and providing strategic direction. He is also interested in emerging technologies, digital transformation and building strong customer relationships.

Lam’s appointment follows TAS’ acquisition of Experteq, a cloud, virtualisation, and workforce mobility services provider.

