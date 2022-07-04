Sydney MSP TransAction Solutions rebrands to Experteq

Sydney-based cloud solutions provider TransAction Solutions (TAS) said it will rebrand to Experteq, taking the name of the company TAS acquired two years ago.

The name change will be effective 1 September 2022, and a new website will be created for the single brand, the managed services provider said in a statement.

TAS chief executive officer Shane Baker said that the new single brand would convey the comprehensiveness of that company’s suite of professional and managed service offerings.

“We live in changing times, and while some things never change – like our commitment to being a trusted partner to our customers – we also embrace change as a constant and the decision to change our name is a nod to this.”

“We are proud of the rich heritage of the two brands and the new visual logo reflects this with a tick motif, signifying the trust our clients have put in us over the last 30-plus years.”

“We will continue to be a trusted partner for companies in highly regulated sectors and will help them to navigate through the constantly changing business landscape,” Baker added.

Prior to TAS’s acquisition of Experteq two years ago, the companies had partnered on projects together for more than a year.

As Baker had also said of TAS’s acquisition of Experteq at the time, the rationale behind the name change was to unite Experteq’s skills and experience in consulting with TAS’s end-to-end cloud technology.

“As one united brand, experteq modernises the traditional managed services provider model by bringing in professional services. This will enable Experteq to approach the clients’ main pain points through a consultative model with a combination of professional and managed services,” the company said.