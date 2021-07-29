Sydney MSP Xcellerate IT nabs contracts with Telstra Health and G8 Education

Sydney-based managed service provider Xcellerate IT has been selected by Telstra Health and G8 Education to implement accounts payable automation, integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (F&O).

For Telstra Health, a provider of digital health software solutions, Xcellerate will implement Kofax ReadSoft Online, a cloud-based accounts payable automation solution.

ReadSoft Online provides capture, extraction, validation, configurable business rules, general ledger coding, and user driven approval and exception workflows for invoice processing in the cloud.

For G8 Education, Australia's largest private provider of early childhood education, the company will provide Kofax TotalAgility, a digital transformation platform that can be expanded outside of the accounts payable department to automate other business processes.

TotalAgility allows users to receive, execute, route and report on workflow tasks from a single platform.

Both products are delivered as-a-service with Xcellerate providing management and support of the solutions for the organisations.

“We are thrilled to be selected by Telstra Health and G8 Education to implement our tried and proven solutions that will automate the entire invoice lifecycle. With over 24 years of experience and more that 100 satisfied customers, we are proud to be the partner of choice when it comes to transforming business processes,” said Xcellerate IT managing director Howard Boretsky.

Earlier this year, Xcellerate deployed the Link4 e-invoicing platform for the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources (DISER) to enable it to receive inbound e-invoices from their suppliers through the PEPPOL network.

Xcellerate is a platinum partner of US process automation software provider Kofax. It serves organisations that use Dynamics 365 F&O and are looking for integrated solutions to streamline and automate their accounts payable processes.