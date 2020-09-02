Sydney MSPs Tecala, Forum Group team up to combine offerings

Sydney-based managed services providers Tecala and Forum Group have teamed up to combine their product offerings.

The venture will see each company’s existing managed IT and cloud offerings strengthened, while Tecala is set to benefit from Forum’s managed print, asset tracking and IoT sensory management solutions.

Forum Group said the partnership complemented its ongoing growth strategy, which involves the acquisition of seven businesses over 11 years, most recently national managed service provider, SmartPrint, in late 2019.

Forum chief executive Bill Papas said, “We’re very excited to be embarking on this new relationship with Tecala. The partnership with Tecala will not only enable us to provide new ways to add value to our customers through a broadened range of products and solutions, it will also deliver benefits to Tecala’s customers through Forum’s specialisation in print and asset management.”

“Tecala has a proven track record in managed services in Australia, and with a company culture and customer-focused ethos that aligns with our own, we’re very confident that this partnership will prove fruitful.

“We are committed to growing our presence in this space and I look forward to working with the entire team at Tecala in this next exciting chapter of Forum Group’s history.”

Tecala managing director Pieter DeGunst said the company created alliances with complementary technology providers who were leaders in their respective industries, as well as those with a strong cultural alignment.

“Forum Group is a perfect partner for Tecala. They have a successful track record of managed print and IoT solution deployments which are testament to the focus and investment in skills and services which the company has provided to drive a great customer experience,” DeGunst said.

“We’ve always focused on providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions and services to enable our customers to achieve faster growth and optimal business performance. By partnering with Forum Group we can now offer even greater breadth and depth to the portfolio. Our shared customer-centric approach has really driven this alliance. We’re delighted to be working together – and we know our customers will be too.”