Sydney MSSP Nueva Solutions scores international deal with Anytime Fitness Asia

Sydney-based MSSP Nueva Solutions has landed a deal with Anytime Fitness Asia to provide email and endpoint security as a managed service.

Nueva co-founders and directors Ferdinand Tadiaman and Cameron Cumming told CRN in an interview that Inspire Brands Asia found its newly acquired Anytime Fitness premises across nine countries in South East Asia under near-constant attack.

“A lot of systems that they were now managing weren't protected consistently. They were seeing a lot of spam email, and a lot of devices had different security solutions,” explained Tadiaman.

“They weren't experts in the security space, hence why they reached out to us to help them on their cybersecurity journey.”

The first thing that Neuva did was map out where the vulnerabilities were before putting in the research to figure out the best solutions for the job.

Proofpoint was chosen after discussion with a distributor, while they went direct to the vendor for ESET.

Cumming added that they are also delivering further support as part of the email security deal.

“End user training is a part of the portfolio that we're working with Proofpoint on. Things like phishing simulations that will train the users not to click on every email that comes in unless you've actually done your own little quality check,” he said.

They deployed the solutions to the hundreds of locations across Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Macau which, Tadaiaman said, was a breeze.

“It was really quite simple because with most of the solutions that we put forward, we make sure are SaaS-first, which means that you don't have to deploy it on-prem, so you don't have to spin up any servers or manually install software or deal with patch management etc. That's all managed in the cloud by the software provider,” he said.

“We can either send an email out to each of the users so that they can download the agents themselves, or we can roll it out for them through our system.”

The entire delivery of this sprawling international deal was, to Tadiaman and Cumming, pretty painless.

Despite the company being barely a year old, it now has more than 40 customers across Asia and ANZ, the co-founders said.

Tadiaman attributes the company's success to having the right people on board and the company mantra of making cybersecurity simple.

“We've got the expertise, we've got the team, the people that do this day in, day out. They've got scripts, they've got automation tools to deploy instead of doing it all manually. That's typically where things go wrong, when there are things that you do manually there's always human error. We've done it with penetration testing too, which is quite complex, but we've looked at security automation tools to help us do things easier.”

With around 15 years of experience in IT each, Tadiaman and Cumming have created a successful MSSP by leveraging their industry connections, targeting the booming market for security, and a adding generous dose of automation.