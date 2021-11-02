Sydney MSSP StickmanCyber joins Govt's Entrepreneurs' Programme

Sydney-based managed security services provider StickmanCyber has secured a spot in the Federal Government Entrepreneurs Programme.

The program is part of a whole-of-government initiative that aims to help transform Australian businesses by giving access to expert advice via its dedicated team and financial support through grants.

As part of the program, StickmanCyber will also get the services of a business advisor for 12 months to guide through the company’s growth plans.

“The selection to the program means a lot since we already have a program in place as we look to grow our subscription business significantly,” StickmanCyber chief executive Ajay Unni told CRN.

Unni added the company applied for the program after it found it met its eligibility criteria, specifically being a small-to-medium business with up to $100 million in revenue.

“The program is meant to help us come up with a business plan strategy roadmap and then they will guide us with an assigned business advisor to our business for the next 12 months.” Unni said.

“Luckily, we already have our strategy and we are a little bit ahead of the game, but this program will help us validate all what we've done internally.”

StickmanCyber bills itself as a cybersecurity-as-a-service provider, combining products and services from a range of vendors into a managed service solution. Offerings include governance, risk and compliance; CISO-on-demand; threat monitoring, detection and response (includes a 24/7 SOC); and proactive security (penetration testing, identity access management, etc).

The company has 30 employees across Australia, as well as an office in Bangalore, India. Some of its customers include Qudos Bank, National Storage, Chartered Accountants ANZ and more.

Securing a spot in the program followed the company’s recent rebranding and internal restructuring as it looks to push for more growth and the launch of an upcoming security platform.