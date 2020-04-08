Sydney partner develops first of its kind ServiceNow integration

ServiceNow specialist Enable Professional Services has partnered with LexisNexis, to offer a first of its kind solution for near real time regulatory compliance.

LexusNexis simplifys regulatory compliance language to a form which can be easily digested.

Enable has developed an integrated risk management (IRM) and governance risk and compliance (GRC) which takes relevant information from LexisNexis and feeds it into the ServiceNow portal.

Enable said the new offering would improve workflow processes, increase efficiencies and enable improved productivity, so clients can keep up with the pace of regulatory changes.

Enable director of strategy and innovation Paul Thomason said the key to the business benefit was the depth of the ServiceNow platform

“Because the GRC and ServiceNow is one single platform and one database, you can actually hook up your regulatory compliance controls into all those processes,” he said

“That's why you can get it in real time or near real time. So you're testing your compliance posture based on monitoring the process that they're managing in the platform.”

“You're hooking your regulatory, compliance and risk posture into the process that's been being managed. And all in one single, single system of record. And I think that's really powerful right now.”

Enable Director Bruce Hara said the partnership offers real business value to customers, who would have better visibility and better processes for making decisions in a compliance heavy landscape.

“The overarching benefit is that business reality is far more important than just the technical integration, which is what we bring to the table as well.”

Enable has been an Elite partner of ServiceNow since 2014, this is its first partnership with another vendor. While Enable is not looking to resell its solution, Hara said the company would be open to working with partners on a consultation basis.