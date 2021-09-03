Sydney PC reseller JW Computers falls victim to Instagram impostors

By on
Sydney PC reseller JW Computers falls victim to Instagram impostors

Sydney-based reseller JW Computers is dealing with the fallout this morning after being alerted to two instagram accounts impersonating the company and contacting its customers.

A spokesperson for the company, which operates retail outlets across New South Wales (Bankstown, Blacktown and Castle Hill), said the impersonators had set up the accounts and copied previous posts from the company’s official Instagram account.

One of the fake accounts with the name spelt incorrectly

The first fake account (jwcomputters) provides a link to a promotion on the JW Computers' official website, while the second (jwcomputerss) includes a link to a fake page with graphics lifted from the company's official site. 

Another of the fake accounts with the name spelt incorrectly

The company has contacted Instagram in an attempt to get the fake pages removed from the platform, but the spokesperson told CRN that this process had been slow going to this point.

Since first alerted to the issue in the early hours of this morning, the company has been inundated with messages from people contacted by the fake accounts which appear to be attempting to solicit financial details from JW's followers and existing customers.

The company alerted its followers on social media of the fake accounts and warned them not to respond to any messages from either of these fake accounts.

CRN encourages readers to get on Instagram and report these fake accounts.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
digital hardware impostor instagram jw computers pcs peripherals phillips promotion scam security

Partner Content

Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

NBN expands list of areas to see FTTP upgrades

NBN expands list of areas to see FTTP upgrades
JB Hi-Fi IT services division not delivering expected growth

JB Hi-Fi IT services division not delivering expected growth
Partners dish on Windows 365, Windows 11

Partners dish on Windows 365, Windows 11
Australian ransomware breaches jump 24%

Australian ransomware breaches jump 24%

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?