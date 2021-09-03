Sydney PC reseller JW Computers falls victim to Instagram impostors

Sydney-based reseller JW Computers is dealing with the fallout this morning after being alerted to two instagram accounts impersonating the company and contacting its customers.

A spokesperson for the company, which operates retail outlets across New South Wales (Bankstown, Blacktown and Castle Hill), said the impersonators had set up the accounts and copied previous posts from the company’s official Instagram account.

One of the fake accounts with the name spelt incorrectly

The first fake account (jwcomputters) provides a link to a promotion on the JW Computers' official website, while the second (jwcomputerss) includes a link to a fake page with graphics lifted from the company's official site.

Another of the fake accounts with the name spelt incorrectly

The company has contacted Instagram in an attempt to get the fake pages removed from the platform, but the spokesperson told CRN that this process had been slow going to this point.

Since first alerted to the issue in the early hours of this morning, the company has been inundated with messages from people contacted by the fake accounts which appear to be attempting to solicit financial details from JW's followers and existing customers.

The company alerted its followers on social media of the fake accounts and warned them not to respond to any messages from either of these fake accounts.

CRN encourages readers to get on Instagram and report these fake accounts.