Sydney Salesforce ISV partner ClickDeploy acquired by Copado

Sydney-based ClickDeploy has been acquired by fellow Salesforce ISV partner Copado for an undisclosed sum.

ClickDeploy is the developer of a free DevOps tool for Salesforce customers, which quickly creates change sets for deployment and speeds up the Salesforce deployment process.

Copado will continue offering ClickDeploy as a free option for customers, aiming to target those looking to start out with DevOps.

ClickDeploy chief executive Tam Tran said, “Salesforce DevOps is a journey and the first step in any journey is always the hardest.”

“We are excited about joining the Copado family and together delivering on the shared vision of DevOps for All. To everyone in the Salesforce community, your first step to DevOps success begins here.”

Copado chief executive Ted Elliot said the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated demand for DevOps solutions.

“With the acquisition of ClickDeploy, we can help any company take the first step on its Salesforce DevOps journey with a proven platform trusted by hundreds of customers,” he said.

“Copado covers the needs of every Salesforce team, no matter where they are on the maturity curve and in their journey, from simple deployments to the most complex enterprise needs. DevOps represents the best way to accelerate your Salesforce time to value.”

