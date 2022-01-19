Sydney Salesforce partner Datarati acquired by Canada-based OSF Digital

Sydney-headquartered Salesforce partner Datarati has been acquired by Canadian firm OSF Digital for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition is part of OSF’s global expansion plans, specifically looking to grow and scale locally and regionally across Asia-Pacific.

The company is also looking to increase its Salesforce Digital 360 capabilities with Datarati, which also specialises in Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

“We’re excited to embark on this next phase of our rapid growth of Salesforce Marketing Cloud services and expansion of our Salesforce solutions across Australia, New Zealand, and the wider Asia-Pacific region,” Datarati founder and chief executive Will Scully-Power said.

“By coming together with the wider OSF Digital team, we will now have increased capacity and capability to support the demand from our customers to support their digital transformations.”

OSF added that acquiring Datarati further establishes itself as “a highly regarded” global Salesforce multi-cloud solution provider, citing its “well-established” marketing and CRM experience and Salesforce expertise, as well as its customer wins in a variety of industries.

Datarati said its customer base includes companies in the retail and consumer goods, communications and media, financial services, insurance and health care industries across Australia and New Zealand.

OSF Digital chief executive Gerard Szatvanyi said, “As part of the company’s mission to be the leading global digital transformation partner to companies worldwide, OSF Digital continues to expand with yet another acquisition of a Salesforce-focused services leader in the APAC region.”

“With additional Marketing Cloud capability, capacity, and Performance Marketing expertise, we are equipped to continue exponential growth in the fast-growing APAC region and beyond.”

Datarati was OSF’s sixth acquisition in the past nine months, and its second acquisition of an Asia Pacific-based Salesforce-focused services partner. The company acquired New Zealand-based B2B commerce specialist Adept Group in May 2021.

OSF’s other acquisitions were Canada-based Relation1, Brazil-based Werise, US-based Paladin Group, and US-based FitForCommerce.