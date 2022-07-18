Sydney Salesforce partner FullCRM names Damian Martina as sales director

Damian Martina (FullCRM)
FullCRM

Sydney-based Salesforce implementation company FullCRM has appointed Damian Martina as sales director.

Martina will replace previous sales director and co-founder Peter Breusch, who was named chief technology officer earlier this year.

FullCRM said it also hired three new sales directors to meet its goal of increasing its headcount by 80 percent across its Melbourne Sydney and Brisbane officers before the end of 2022.

“We’ve always been a highly customer-centric company, but we’re taking it to the next level to further improve our customers’ productivity and help them achieve their long-term transformation goals,” FullCRM chief executive officer Helen Peterson said.

“By January 2025, we will have achieved 250 percent growth in sales compared to the beginning of 2022.”

FullCRM also promoted Peterson from managing director to chief executive officer last month as part of the leadership shake-up aimed at helping meet its sales growth targets.

“The building of the sales team is a further example of the continual improvement that FullCRM seeks. The sales team will be looking to help our customers and partners understand how Salesforce can help their organisations grow, be more efficient and more connected,” said Peterson.

Commenting on Martin’s appointment Peterson also said, “Damian not only has deep product knowledge, but he also understands the services required to deliver top-notch implementations.”

“At FullCRM, we say that the product is a quarter of a great CRM. To create something special, you also need to align the people, processes and data. Damian is passionate about this philosophy and will ensure his team delivers the best possible service on every level.”

Martina previously worked at the Australian branch of US-based Salesforce partner Simplus as a senior account executive from March 2020 to May 2022. Simplus acquired Aussie salesforce partner Sqware Peg in 2019 as part of its expansion into the Asia Pacific.  

Prior to that, he was cloud solutions provider Cloud Industry Group's director of growth from September 2019 to March 2020, Brolly's head of sales and marketing from January 2018 to September 2019 and BidEnergy's chief revenue officer and general manager of sales and marketing from July 2016 to November 2017.

