Sydney Salesforce partner FullCRM shakes up leadership team

Sydney-based Salesforce implementation company FullCRM has shaken up its leadership team as part of its plan to grow the business further.

FullCRM managing director Helen Peterson has taken on the role of chief executive while co-founder Peter Breusch has moved into the role of chief technology officer.

The moves come as part of FullCRM’s plan to increase its headcount by 65 percent across its Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane offices in 2022.

As CEO, Peterson aims to escalate the company's vision and long-term strategy.

“Over the past six months, we have put key leaders in place to oversee the daily implementation of our strategy and help our clients achieve their long-term transformation goals,” she said.

“Digital transformation isn’t a quick, one-time project. It should boost customer centricity, improve productivity and be achieved through continuous improvement.”

Peterson added that FullCRM’s solid leadership and expansion into Queensland would further help businesses get more out of the company.

“Salesforce administrators are often expected to be the architect, developer, tester and trainer all rolled into one. Instead, companies can engage FullCRM as a long-term partner and make the most of our extensive product knowledge,” she said. “We can help them successfully execute their digital transformation through measured continuous improvement on the Salesforce platform.”

Breusch meanwhile will focus on innovation and further support delivery as CTO. “FullCRM has always delivered quality implementations,” he said.

“For a services company, consistency is extremely valuable. We have never compromised on our speed to deliver quality solutions on time and within budget. My focus is to ensure that our quality isn’t compromised as we scale.”

The moves also follow FullCRM’s hiring of cloud industry leader Paulette Hogan as its delivery solutions and strategy director.

“With FullCRM, companies get a boutique partner experience,” Peterson added. “We offer the same expertise as global system integrators without the price tag. And with FullCRM, you get much more personalised service.”