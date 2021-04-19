Sydney Salesforce partner launches MuleSoft-based business practice

Sydney headquartered MSP Destined has built out its service offerings with a new integration consulting practice, based on a recent partnership with Mulesoft.

The Salesforce focused company has always helped clients with integration, however, the new practice will allow it to provide “an end to end service to get integration right from the outset,” a Destined spokesperson told CRN.

The MSP's former Salesforce practice director James Abbott will lead the Mulesoft and integration practice in his new role as advisory services and integration director.

The practice will provide consulting services for MuleSoft’s Anypoint integration and API platform that allows users to connect data from diverse systems and environments.

Destined group chief executive Andrew France said this evolution of the company has come in response to clients’ requests for integration support.

“Customers recognise the need for their systems to talk to each other more than ever before. Reliable integration tools are central to this and there's no better than Mulesoft to bridge this gap. With Mulesoft being ever more tightly integrated within the Salesforce ecosystem it makes sense for us to establish a dedicated practice.”

The spokesperson added that the company has grown rapidly over the last two years, increasing its headcount by 50 and expanding into APAC.

“We've made investments in staff, certification and reorganised the structure of the business. It’s exciting because we are one of the larger Australian-owned partners in the Salesforce ecosystem and now, we may be the only one who can offer an end to end service to get integration right from the outset. We can deliver regional organisations the same services as bigger SIs in a more nimble and agile way.”

Nitu Saksena has also joined Destined as a Mulesoft architect within the integrations practice. She is a senior integration architect and brings 15 years of experience supporting technology and integration transformation projects.

"We are excited to welcome Destined as a MuleSoft Partner,” MuleSoft APAC channels and alliances regional vice president Jim Fisher said.

“They are making strategic investments into their MuleSoft practice and coupled with their fantastic history and track record as a Salesforce Partner both Destined and MuleSoft are looking forward to the next round of successful customer outcomes."

In addition to the Sydney HQ, Destined has offices in Melbourne and Brisbane, as well as Singapore, Karachi and Thailand.