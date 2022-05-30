Sydney's Software Combined acquires four software businesses

Sydney-headquartered Software Combined has acquired software providers Streamtime, Scope Systems, Energy Inspection and MacroView.

All four are the first acquisitions in the software aggregator’s portfolio, and are collectively expected to generate some $11 million in EBITDA.

Software Combined's business model centres around acquiring Australian and New Zealand-based niche and B2B industry-specific software companies, examining around 150 a year.

“We’re focused on profitable and stable software businesses that are operating in niche markets with a limited number of players,” Software Combined co-founder Stefan Jansen said.

“Many of these businesses have been operating successfully for several years but are joining Software Combined to help them deliver on their long-term growth plans.

“We partner with these businesses to optimise operations and maximise growth while preserving the company that the founders built.”

Streamtime provides business intelligence and resource and project management software for the creative industry. Scope Systems specialises in enterprise resource planning and business intelligence for the mining sector, Energy Inspection provides BERSPro energy modelling software, and MacroView provides software for managing and generating documents and emails in the Microsoft 365 environment.

Jansen said “these first four companies in our portfolio are cashflow positive businesses with solid customer install bases and high levels of recurring revenue.”

“They have a high combined customer retention and recurring revenue. Importantly, these businesses are leaders in their respective fields with experienced leadership.”

Scope Systems chairman Troy Morrison said, “When selling your business, it’s crucial that you find an acquirer that will look after your staff, customers, and key suppliers. We selected Software Combined to buy our 28-year-old company, Scope Systems, based on their culture, excellent rating on our “these are good guys matrix” and intent to foster and improve on what we already had."

“The operating environment is currently very volatile, particularly for IT business owners looking for capital or liquidity options. Our candidate companies are looking for investors who will protect the business, optimise operations, and inject capital for long-term growth. Software Combined can offer that stability. We’re ideally positioned in this evolving investment environment as investors look for more stable, profitable companies that generate good returns.”