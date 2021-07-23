Sydney telco V Logic to be acquired by ViTIC

Sydney-based Telco and communications solution provider V Logic is set to be acquired by ViTIC, a joint venture originally formed by V Logic and MSP ITIC Systems, Education and Research, also based in Sydney.

Under the agreement, ViTIC will acquire 100 percent of V Logic shares, merging the two companies.

“We are extremely pleased to announce that we have been able to agree to terms for the acquisition of V Logic and merger with ViTIC, a combination that brings 30 years of experience, innovation, and customer focus together. This will accelerate our combined strategy to be a leading cloud calling, cloud contact centre, and video services provider in both the Australian and New Zealand markets”, V Logic managing director Tim Atkinson said in a statement on the company’s website.

“This milestone cements the position of ViTIC as a key pillar within the ITIC group of companies and serves as the launchpad for an exciting new growth phase. Our existing and potential customers will be excited to hear about how our combined strength going forward will allow us to continue to build our product development, account servicing, and delivery capabilities.”

In a LinkedIn post, Atkinson added, “When we started the V Logic journey, the idea of acquisition was something that was very much 'in the future' and not something that I had considered happening in the first 2 years, particularly during a pandemic. I have immense pride in the team as a whole for getting us to this point.”

As well as his MD role for V Logic, Atkinson is also ViTIC strategy and commercial director.

The joint venture of ViTIC was officially launched six months ago to create an organisation that would focus on providing unified communications, professional services and cybersecurity solutions.

ITIC managing director Stephen Elbourn said, ”Having worked on unified communications and contact centre solutions for some of Australia's largest enterprise and government organisations over the last 20+ years, I am really pleased to have the opportunity to build a unique offering in this space, that will focus on delivering key and complex integrations to provide rich features throughout voice, video and contact centre, whilst maintaining a focus on agility in the way that we deliver solutions and support for Enterprise customers.

“ViTIC has a phenomenal group of passionate industry leaders within its core leadership team that I am honoured to be a part of, including Tim Atkinson, Gavin Shipman, Curt Hensel, Andy Derrick, Anant Chitale and our chair Jeff Whitton, FAICD, CDPSE, MAISA. and I am really looking forward to contributing within my areas of expertise to a company that will be a key player in this market, within the Asia-Pac region.”