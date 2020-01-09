Sydney Trains seeks Mitel partner for switch, server support

Sydney Trains is on the hunt for a Mitel partner to provide support for its network’s Mitel gear.

According to the open tender, the chosen partner will provide Level 3 and Level 4 support for Mitel MX-One Telephony Switch and Servers, as well as for Mitel integrated modules installed on virtual servers.

Sydney Trains also expects the service will be 24/7 as it includes the agency’s operation critical systems.

The services cover the following:

Provision of Mitel parts, test aids and consumables

Software assurance including those already purchased

Replacement of defective hardware (optional)

Manufacturer support services

Industry benchmarking and reporting

Remedial maintenance

Preventative maintenance

Help desk services, including the hours of operation

The tender was published 5 December 2019 and will close on 9 January 2020 at 4pm Sydney time.