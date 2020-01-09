Sydney Trains seeks Mitel partner for switch, server support

Sydney Trains is on the hunt for a Mitel partner to provide support for its network’s Mitel gear.
According to the open tender, the chosen partner will provide Level 3 and Level 4 support for Mitel MX-One Telephony Switch and Servers, as well as for Mitel integrated modules installed on virtual servers.
Sydney Trains also expects the service will be 24/7 as it includes the agency’s operation critical systems.
The services cover the following:
- Provision of Mitel parts, test aids and consumables
- Software assurance including those already purchased
- Replacement of defective hardware (optional)
- Manufacturer support services
- Industry benchmarking and reporting
- Remedial maintenance
- Preventative maintenance
- Help desk services, including the hours of operation
The tender was published 5 December 2019 and will close on 9 January 2020 at 4pm Sydney time.