Sydney Trains seeks Mitel partner for switch, server support

By on
Sydney Trains is on the hunt for a Mitel partner to provide support for its network’s Mitel gear.

According to the open tender, the chosen partner will provide Level 3 and Level 4 support for Mitel MX-One Telephony Switch and Servers, as well as for Mitel integrated modules installed on virtual servers.

Sydney Trains also expects the service will be 24/7 as it includes the agency’s operation critical systems.

The services cover the following:

  • Provision of Mitel parts, test aids and consumables
  • Software assurance including those already purchased
  • Replacement of defective hardware (optional)
  • Manufacturer support services
  • Industry benchmarking and reporting
  • Remedial maintenance
  • Preventative maintenance
  • Help desk services, including the hours of operation

The tender was published 5 December 2019 and will close on 9 January 2020 at 4pm Sydney time.

