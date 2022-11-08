Sydney "venture catalyst" Lakeba partners with Microsoft to scale and secure businesses

Sydney-based "venture catalyst" firm and Microsoft Gold Partner Lakeba has partnered with Microsoft to boost the scalability and security of Lakeba’s businesses.

Through the deal, Lakeba aims to expand the growth of its DoxAI digital services marketplace for the financial services industry.

Launched in 2013, Lakeba has built businesses that develop digital solutions for financial services, real estate, retail, fast-moving consumer goods and other sectors. These solutions have featured SaaS, backend-as-a-service, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence capabilities.

The new agreement will enable Lakeba to better use Microsoft Azure to expand DoxAI, which is designed to help financial services organisations and small to medium-sized businesses find disruptive technologies that will help them increase efficiency, accelerate digital transformation and scale their operations.

Through the partnership, Lakeba aims to provide more comprehensive and customisable solutions through DoxAI for customers wanting to create tailored, end-to-end workflows.

Lakeba chief executive officer and founder Giuseppe Porcelli said, “The vision of this unique partnership is to support the growth of high-tech business.”

“It will strengthen our ability to build sophisticated digital services and products for financial services through DoxAI. It will also provide a safe and secure environment for DoxAI to drive more lucrative venture building in the future.”

Lakeba IT engineers have received training on Azure’s capabilities through Microsoft’s Enterprise Skills Initiative.

This has enabled Lakeba to improve the services it provides clients, which include ANZ and Macquarie Bank. ANZ Bank was initially using Lakeba products for its commercial business and will soon use it as an enterprise asset.

ANZ Bank business owners portfolio managing director Guy Mendelson said, “Working together with DoxAI as a dynamic business partner, we’re continually impressed by their high level of delivery and agility in adapting to continually changing market conditions – which helps us deliver innovative digital solutions for our customers.”

Microsoft ANZ Partner Solutions Group chief partner officer Vanessa Sorenson said, “We are very excited to be strengthening our relationship with Lakeba so it can continue to develop products that deliver great experiences and real value to users.”