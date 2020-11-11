Sydney's ANATAS named Boomi's top APJ partner

By on
Sydney's ANATAS named Boomi's top APJ partner
Jason Frost (ANATAS)

Integration platform as a service specialist Boomi has named Sydney integrator ANATAS as its top partner for the Asia Pacific and Japan region.

The systems integrator was awarded the APJ Partner of the Year for 2020 at Boomi’s Partner Summit Awards. The other winners were VISEO for the EMEA region, Slalom in North America, and Deloitte was awarded the top award of Worldwide Partner of the Year.

ANATAS was honoured for its efforts in “driving business opportunities” and “delivering successful integration solutions” for Boomi customers.

Speaking to CRN, ANATAS chief executive Jason Frost said Boomi is “absolutely” its most important vendor partner as integration is its main business.

"Winning this prestigious award for the second time in three years is the result of our ongoing growth and investment in our Boomi partnership,” Frost said.

“Thank you to the Boomi team for the leadership, trust, and support. We are successful when we make our customers successful - we are driven to meet and exceed our customer’s expectations every day, achieving this through a trusted partnership with Boomi based on exceptional thought leadership."

Frost also credited ANATAS parent company FTS Group for helping fuel the growth through its multiple strategic acquisitions. The acquisition of TechnologyOne reseller Galaxy 42 in December 2019 was particularly beneficial for FTS, citing the recent customer wins in local government.

Boomi ANZ managing director Nicholas Lambrou said, "Congratulations to ANATAS on being awarded APJ Partner of the Year. The success of the ANATAS-Boomi relationship is underpinned by our joint efforts to create and deliver a predictable, reliable, and cost-effective solution to our joint customers who are seeking assurance that their business outcomes will be achieved on time and within budget.

“Thank you to the entire team at ANATAS for your belief and support in Boomi and we look forward to continued success in the future."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
anatas boomi dell fts group jason frost services

Partner Content

What is CPaaS and what does it mean for your business?
What is CPaaS and what does it mean for your business?
Click Frenzy Mega Special: Get SharpSpring CRM & Marketing Automation for just $500
Click Frenzy Mega Special: Get SharpSpring CRM & Marketing Automation for just $500
As M&A activity recovers, cloud-based data migration will be crucial
As M&A activity recovers, cloud-based data migration will be crucial
Why complex, business-critical computing requires Asus&#8217; new workstations
Why complex, business-critical computing requires Asus’ new workstations

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Optus-Amaysim merger could kill mobile competition, researcher says

Optus-Amaysim merger could kill mobile competition, researcher says
Hills Ltd trims staff following distie business restructure

Hills Ltd trims staff following distie business restructure
NBN Co's enterprise push would boost competition among RSPs

NBN Co's enterprise push would boost competition among RSPs
Telstra to restructure into three entities

Telstra to restructure into three entities
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?