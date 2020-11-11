Sydney's ANATAS named Boomi's top APJ partner

Integration platform as a service specialist Boomi has named Sydney integrator ANATAS as its top partner for the Asia Pacific and Japan region.

The systems integrator was awarded the APJ Partner of the Year for 2020 at Boomi’s Partner Summit Awards. The other winners were VISEO for the EMEA region, Slalom in North America, and Deloitte was awarded the top award of Worldwide Partner of the Year.

ANATAS was honoured for its efforts in “driving business opportunities” and “delivering successful integration solutions” for Boomi customers.

Speaking to CRN, ANATAS chief executive Jason Frost said Boomi is “absolutely” its most important vendor partner as integration is its main business.

"Winning this prestigious award for the second time in three years is the result of our ongoing growth and investment in our Boomi partnership,” Frost said.

“Thank you to the Boomi team for the leadership, trust, and support. We are successful when we make our customers successful - we are driven to meet and exceed our customer’s expectations every day, achieving this through a trusted partnership with Boomi based on exceptional thought leadership."

Frost also credited ANATAS parent company FTS Group for helping fuel the growth through its multiple strategic acquisitions. The acquisition of TechnologyOne reseller Galaxy 42 in December 2019 was particularly beneficial for FTS, citing the recent customer wins in local government.

Boomi ANZ managing director Nicholas Lambrou said, "Congratulations to ANATAS on being awarded APJ Partner of the Year. The success of the ANATAS-Boomi relationship is underpinned by our joint efforts to create and deliver a predictable, reliable, and cost-effective solution to our joint customers who are seeking assurance that their business outcomes will be achieved on time and within budget.

“Thank you to the entire team at ANATAS for your belief and support in Boomi and we look forward to continued success in the future."