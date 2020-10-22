Sydney's Anchor Systems upgrades Touchpoint Global's AWS environment

Australian aviation and logistics software Touchpoint Global has tapped Sydney cloud services provider Anchor Systems to overhaul its Amazon Web Services environment.

Anchor was tasked to consolidate Touchpoint’s AWS accounts to reduce its cost footprint across the AWS environment, particularly for its Windows workloads.

Based in Sydney, Anchor is a cloud engineering and managed services arm of hosting provider Hostopia Australia, the owner of hosting and domain name brands Digital Pacific, Crucial, Panthur and Web24.

The re-architecture also involved maintaining robust security capabilities and compliance with the global aviation's regulatory requirements as Touchpoint transitions to business-as-usual.

Anchor helped build an environment where Europe and APAC regions could remain separate for regulatory compliance purposes (i.e. GDPR), while facilitating secure communication between regions.

Touchpoint founder and chief executive Angus Keech said, “As the pandemic hit the aviation industry, we worked with the team at Anchor to help improve efficiencies and significantly reduce costs, as well as create additional scalability to support our operations.”

“Optimising and further securing our AWS environment continues to help us navigate those troubled times. It also means that we are well placed to seamlessly return to a 'new normal' and continue to comply with the tight regulatory landscape once the aviation industry rebounds."

The project was one of many that brought 19 percent revenue growth for Hostopia and its AWS managed cloud customers. The company also benefited from expanding its AWS certifications and capabilities.

Hostopia said the growth has been driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, where several Australian organisations have been pushed to transform and drive more efficiencies and cost savings.

Hostopia general manager Darryn McCoskery said, “COVID-19 has had a clear impact on our customers from an economic perspective, as well as customer experience expectations. As a result we see more organisations - in particular SMBs - rethinking their data centres and cloud technologies. Customers come to Hostopia to help them build more efficiencies within their environments, which is often critical to their resilience in the face of the pandemic”.

“In the past quarter we’ve seen a significant increase in our managed cloud customer base, and a growing demand from Australian organisations looking to modernise their windows workloads with AWS as their preferred platform. This is why we are heavily investing in our AWS partnership and are, more than ever, committed to expanding our AWS capabilities and expertise in Q4 and beyond.”

Hostopia also plans to continue investing in its AWS capabilities and expertise, continuing the momentum of 2020, which saw more of its staff gaining AWS certifications.

“The growth we’ve seen in the past few months is expected to continue in Q4 and into 2021. This is why we will focus our efforts and investments into building an ecosystem of best-of-breed technology around our customers, and offer them agile solutions no matter their unique challenges”, McCoskery said.

“We see fantastic growth opportunities within the AWS ecosystem. Our Anchor managed cloud brand and AWS capabilities will be instrumental in supporting this growth next year and in helping more ANZ businesses navigate their unique cloud journeys and build resilience in the face of COVID-19.”