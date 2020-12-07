Sydney's Australian Sentinel deploys Nutanix to Nature's Organics

Consumer goods manufacturer Nature’s Organics has tapped Sydney-based managed services provider Australian Sentinel to deploy Nutanix and upgrade its IT environment.

Based in Victoria, Nature’s Organics specialises in eco-friendly household cleaning products and toiletries, including the brands Earth Choice, Cove and OC Naturals.

The company reached out to its IT provider, Australian Sentinel, to overhaul its ageing IT environment to improve its overall technology efficiency to align with its recent deployment of a $3 million 1299kW roof-mounted solar panel on its Victorian manufacturing plant.

The legacy system consisted of an array of fragmented and overly complex three-tier infrastructure, so Australian Sentinel identified Nutanix’s hyperconverged infrastructure as the best solution for Nature’s Organics’ needs.

“We receive thousands of customer enquiries per year, and it’s vital we log and record those emails so the information can be transformed into actionable data,” Nature’s Organics head of IT Alex Plattfuss said.

“Our old environment slipped and stumbled to manage this, causing internal delays and headaches to get the data we needed. It was becoming prohibitively expensive and out of sync with our ethos and environmental commitment.”

The initial deployment leveraged Nutanix’s AHV hypervisor, Prism Central centralised management platform, and Files software-defined storage for data management and analytics.

With Nutanix, Nature’s Organics said IT-related energy consumption is expected to fall 55 percent, IT costs reduced by 32 percent, as well as a 700 percent improvement in business intelligence reporting capacity and performance. Nutanix also eliminated 70 percent of risks through improvements in critical application management performance and security.

Australian Sentinel director Tim Crouch said, “Just by switching Nutanix on, the vast majority of these risks were mitigated or eliminated, with a clear pathway and simple platform to address the remainder.”

“This frees Nature’s Organics to securely launch new products, services, and digital programs as it continues to expand in an exciting time for the manufacturing industry.”

Nature’s Organics said the upgrade comes at a crucial time for the company, as the manufacturing industry is poised to play a pivotal role in Australia’s post-pandemic recovery.

“Nutanix has given us a digital reboot to help us capitalise on Australia’s resurgent manufacturing industry, and we’ve only scratched the surface of what the platform can do,” Plattfuss said.

“We’re seeing more Australians wanting to buy local and buy green, and we now have an IT environment in place that can match our growth and support us as we develop new refillable and other eco-friendly products in a secure, economical, and efficient way.”