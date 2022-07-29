Sydney's Australian Sentinel tapped to manage Transdev Sydney Ferries' Cradlepoint 5G trial

Australian Sentinel has been tapped to manage Transdev Sydney Ferries's trial of Cradlepoint’s 5G in-vehicle solutions.

The trial was funded through the federal government’s 5G Innovation Initiative, which supports companies to develop 5G technology and apply it to new operations.

Cradlepoint R1900 5G Ruggedised Routers were deployed on board vessels and at wharves, delivering IP video monitoring and Emergency Help Point services, which operate throughout Sydney Harbour

The Sydney-based managed services provider supported Transdev by using Cradlepoint’s NetCloud Manager to ensure network endpoints stayed connected and continuously up to date with the router and modem software.

Australian Sentinel managing director Tim Crouch said admins had been able to track and trace vessel locations and routes in real-time and determine LTE and 5G cellular coverage over a travelled area using NetCloud Manager’s location-based services.

“One key benefit that we’ve identified is that 5G is more reliable when comparing with that of 4G and we have not seen 5G black spots on the strategically important routes travelled by the vessels,” he said

Transdev Sydney Ferries managing director Loretta Lynch said the trial involved CCTV and Help Point data being downloaded from vessels to Operations Control Office while also providing primary connectivity for Public Announcement, Passenger Information Display, and corporate WiFi.

“There were two key elements of this technology that we were extremely impressed with – the 5G connection to the vessel CCTV systems, which enabled almost real-time footage review; and the speed at which we were able to get the connection live,” Lynch said.

Transdev Sydney Ferries general manager finance and commercial Eric Cannell added that “our newest fleet, the River Class produces up to 330GB of CCTV per day. That’s the equivalent of 100 Netflix movies. And yet our investigation team is now able to download hours of CCTV footage in minutes, which is significantly faster than what we could get with 4G.”

Cradlepoint Asia Pacific senior vice president Nathan McGregor said the project was “an example of the huge impact that 5G connectivity can have on an organisation’s operations.”

“The Australian Government invested in this very worthwhile grant initiative and Cradlepoint commends grant recipients for their innovative applications and executions of 5G trials.”

The wireless network vendor’s 5G solutions were also recently implemented in a massive project by Melbourne-based telecommunications provider Wevo for multination distribution company Bunzl.

Wevo deployed Cradlepoint's 5G adapters, managed SD-WAN and NetCloud across Bunzl’s 42 Australia and New Zealand locations.