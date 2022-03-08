Sydney's Aware Services deploys Salesforce eCommerce platform to Coca-Cola

Sydney-based managed services provider Aware Services secured a Salesforce eCommerce deployment with the Australian operations of Coca-Cola.

Officially Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), the company is one of Australia’s largest bottlers and distributors of non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. Its B2B eCommerce platform, myCCA, serves “thousands” of Australian businesses.

When CCEP made an investment with Salesforce for its technology needs, the company also wanted to replatform myCCA with a new platform providing a customer-first experience, a 360-degree view of customers, 24/7 access and personalised customer interactions.

Aware Services was chosen as implementation partner, building the portal on Salesforce B2B Commerce and multiple third party integration tools. Aware was given an 18-month time frame to deliver the new platform.

“We wanted to embark on a re-platforming project that was going to deliver additional value over and above just maintaining the core,” CCEP digital project manager for its eCommerce team Jane Lough said.

“So it was critical for us to embark on a customer-led design process, resulting in our platform meeting the needs of our end users rather than our end users fitting into our technology.”

Aware Services added personalised product recommendations to myCCA, improved customer service interactions through a 360-degree view of customer data, and a more seamless link to CCEP’s delivery platform through dedicated delivery windows.

Following the implementation, CCEP said myCCA has seen the following improvements after migrating to Salesforce - page load times have decreased 27 percent, added 3000 product orders per month from product recommendation prompts, faster order speeds, and more repeat purchases and diversified orders. The platform now also includes a mobile app for Android devices.

“We could not be happier with the end product. It is the most robust platform and our customers absolutely love it,” Lough said. “They’re seeing increased returns and the ROI for CCEP has been fantastic. So overall, the replatforming project has been incredibly successful.”