Sydney's Aware Services deploys Salesforce to Canon Production Printing Australia

Sydney-based managed services provider Aware Services secured a Salesforce deployment with Canon Production Printing Australia (CPP).

Aware deployed Salesforce’s Sales, Service, Field Service Lightning, CPQ and Billing Clouds to replace CPP’s multiple disparate legacy systems that were managing its sales, service, customer support and billing.

Aware said CPP’s technology stack was no longer fit for purpose, with the systems not able to integrate and communicate with one another, forcing information to sit within isolated silos and creating manual processes.

“Essentially we had a lot of systems that were heading towards obsolescence, and had been highly customised to keep them functioning for many years. We knew that this was not an effective long-term solution and that we needed a complete system overhaul,” CPP Australia general manager for customer support services Joshua Konrad said.

“We wanted a system that would put the customer at the heart of everything that we do, and continue to act as a growth partner well into the future.”

CPP, formerly Oce Australia, is print vendor Canon's production printing operation, specialising in technologies, products and services for printing and workflow management.

Ahead of the deployment, CPP sought to develop a technology strategy where it could connect customer data in a single source of truth, connect device data, streamline field services, integrate into backend systems and become a scalable business.

CPP also sought to deliver the project with Aware over a 12 month period, using Agile Delivery with some aspects delivered regularly in two week sprints.

“Salesforce is the obvious choice if you need to create a connected customer experience and share data across your organisation. We chose Aware Services as our implementation partner as they had experience in similar projects and were able to work to our timelines,” Konrad said.

“Aware Services worked extremely closely with Canon Production Printing Australia throughout the entire transition. Utilising Salesforce as a CRM was new to our business, so it was a learning curve for us. But Aware stepped up and supported us through the internal change management process from beginning to end.”

Following the deployment, CPP’s sales staff can now access all customer data in the Salesforce mobile app to improve productivity and reporting. The field service team also now has a single view of the customer through Salesforce, with more streamlined workflows. The customer service team also has more time to focus on customers with the ordering process made more simplified.

For the company as a whole, the end-to-end process from order to cash has been streamlined with a single system replacing multiple tools, data requests have been reduced by the self-serve functionality, and saw reduced technological risk and overhead costs.

“Partnering with Aware for this digital transformation has allowed us to become far more customer centric and efficient in all that we do,” Konrad said.

“Our teams out in the field now have a more detailed understanding of our clients needs which enables us to provide a more comprehensive service. We are now looking forward to the future possibilities that the new platform has made possible.”