Sydney’s Barhead appoints financial services sales director

Sydney-based IT consultancy Barhead has named a new enterprise sales director for its financial services division, appointing James Masella to the role.

Masella will be responsible for boosting Barhead’s reputation as an IT provider within the financial services sector by working with customers on using Microsoft’s financial services industry cloud and other industry-specific Microsoft offerings.

The appointment of Masella is a part of Barhead’s plans to build out an industry approach to business.

“Our Financial Services Practice, headed by David Hodgson, is the most recent addition to our portfolio. Barhead, a consulting firm 100% aligned to Microsoft and is looking to hire sales directors who can have industry-specific related conversations about companies’ business problems,” sales and marketing director John Kaleski told CRN.

“To do this properly, you need to have experience in financial services and not just technology companies. James Masella has had a wealth of experience in financial services having worked for some well known financial services organisations and combined with his passion and enthusiasm, he is a good fit for our company and the journey we are on.”

Prior to joining Barhead, Masella worked for a variety of financial services organisations. Most recently, he was working for Commonwealth Bank for more than two and half years, with his latest role there being the strategic delivery and divestments executive manager.

He has also worked for Westpac Bank, Colonial First State superannuation management, andBig Four accountancy Ernst and Young.

According to a statement on his appointment from Barhead, Masella was drawn to the Microsoft gold partner’s industry focus.

“External pressures within the Australian financial services industry have been turbulent since well before the GFC back in 2008. From regulatory change, economic downturns, political uncertainty and, more recently, disruptive innovation and M&A activity, banks have had to navigate a forever changing landscape. When looking to jump the fence into tech, [Masella] knew he wanted to partner with an agile consultancy practice that had a proven track record and reputation within the financial services industry, as many of these challenges require a contextualised, industry-specific approach,” the statement said.

“Considering market trends, the incredible investment from Microsoft into related technology and the deep internal expertise from the likes of Barhead CEO Ken Struthers, John Kaleski and David Hodgson, the move across to Barhead was an easy choice.”