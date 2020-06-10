Sydney's Barhead Solutions launches return-to-office app

Sydney-based Microsoft partner Barhead Solutions has launched a workforce management app to help companies ensure the safety of their employees as they return to the office.

Barhead built the app on top of Microsoft Power Platform, providing employees another way to connect to the workplace, like booking workspaces, meeting rooms, general office spaces, scheduling work from home periods, and to help employers alert staff to their current location and future plans.

The app is also integrated with Teams and existing business systems like ServiceNow, IBM Maximo and SAP, as well as with some internet of things sensors and networks.

Barhead founder John Orrock said, “The way an organisation needs to engage with its clients, engage with its employees, industry partners, and so forth, will change, for the foreseeable future.”

Orrock added that the Return of Office app would also support the wellbeing of employees as they return to the office and deliver rich real time insights to the enterprise to help mitigate risk around issues such as insurance and workers health and safety.

Barhead said the app was put together within seven days, leveraging an Azure-based bot that can check staff in and out based on their Microsoft Teams activity, or prompt employees to check in manually to specify where they are working on a specific day.

Microsoft Australia chief partner officer Rachel Bondi said, “We are seeing most of Australia’s enterprises now focusing on activating the recovery phase of their COVID-19 business continuity plans.

“This richly featured and highly relevant Return to Office app is exactly what businesses need to allow their employees to safely return to work – whether that is in the office or at home - with no compromise of safety or productivity.”