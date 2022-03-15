Sydney's Best Technology Services launches BestCare on-site support service

Sydney-based Best Technology Services has launched a new support service offering for IT and telco channel partners across Australia called BestCare.

BestCare delivers on-site technology field services like network technology install and support services, backed by some 200 engineers covering 80 percent of the Australian population.

The service covers any rack or shelf mounted network device that can be lifted by one person and is preconfigured. It also includes a provision for a second device, a similar device installed in the same rack.

“What our partners have been telling us over the 20 years we’ve been in business is that we’re really good at delivering great on-site services for partners, and they have been telling us that they want service surety and price surety,” Best Technology Services founder John McVicker told CRN.

“[Partners] need to know that the service that they’re offering to their customers is predictable, and the price at which that happens is predictable.”

Best is offering channel partners fixed pricing, 24/7/365 availability for requests, guaranteed completed services, pre-sales support and reduced admin burden from IT teams.

BestCare is sold through prepaid units for each service at a fixed price per visit, with tasks set to be complete within two hours but covered for up to four hours when needed. Units are valid for 12 months and come with various payment options, as well as a money-back guarantee.

McVicker said that after 20 years of experience, an installation job or an on-site support visit doesn’t always go according to plan, hence the extra two hours are free where needed.

“Our average time on site is around 1.75 hours, which means there are some that are over, and there was a small number of calls that have actually approached the four-hour mark,” he said.

“We’ve listened to what the partner wants as Best is all about the partner and how we can help make them more successful, and we would be happy to take all that risk off their plate because it gives them surety around price and ensures a good customer experience.”

The offering is touted as an extension of a channel partner’s IT team and also has an option for those who want Best care white labelled.

The service also sees Best join in a customer’s pre-sales to help win deals, promising predictable ongoing service revenue at around 30 percent margin to RRP.

BestCare is available through 30 points of presence across Australia, mostly along the east coast and at Darwin, Perth, Bunbury and Adelaide. Regional points of presence cover up to distances of 100 kilometres.