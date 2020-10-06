Sydney's Bloom Consulting scores SAP deployment at TAFE NSW

Sydney-based Bloom Consulting has scored a deal to implement SAP Ariba to help develop TAFE NSW’s new procurement platform.

Dubbed TAFE NSW Checkout, the platform will use SAP Ariba to provide sourcing, contracts, buying, invoicing and payment capabilities as a foundation.

The new platform is a centralised solution to replace TAFE NSW’s 11 separate operations, which each had different technology systems, organisational structures and product portfolios with a combined operating spend exceeding A$500 million.

TAFE sought Bloom to deploy SAP Ariba to integrate and standardise the end-to-end source-to-pay process across the organisation and to consolidate all spend on a single cloud-based platform.

Bloom Consulting managing director Abid Ali said, “The SAP platform has set a new benchmark for the higher education sector, significantly improving the day-to-day experience for staff and suppliers.”

“The implementation has enabled us to successfully drive improved processes and cost savings for TAFE NSW.”

The deployment follows the recently completed rollout of SAP Fieldglass in 2017 and SAP Concur solutions in 2019.

TAFE NSW general manager of procurement Giles Curtin said, “SAP Ariba solutions have enabled us to develop a robust and unified spend management platform, which helps streamline the organisation’s procurement processes.”

“The improved user experience means we’ve been able to onboard thousands of remote staff onto the platform throughout COVID-19, with the end-to-end electronic workflow enabling them to focus on teaching, knowing their buying needs are being met while at the same time achieving significant efficiencies and cost savings for our business.”