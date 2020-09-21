Sydney’s Clade Solutions nabs 50 percent stake in Brisbane’s Simient

Sydney-based Clade Solutions has acquired a 50 percent stake in Queensland and Northern Territory focused Microsoft Gold Partner, Simient for an undisclosed sum.



The company builds solutions on the Dynamics 365 and Power platform and had been looking to form this sort of partnership for “a while” according to Clade CEO, Duncan Journee.



“But we wanted to find people who share our vision. People we can work with and who can deepen our talent pool, can extend our reach, and help bring our products and services to new markets. People like Adrian and the team at Simient.”



The two businesses will continue to operate the respective brands, with “minimal impact to business as usual”, the company said in a statement.



The immediate focus will be to leverage the combined networks and expertise to strengthen their services and the value delivered to customers.



“It’s so important to work with people you like and respect,” Simient CEO Adrian Launchbury said.



“The fit with Duncan and his team and the opportunity to blend our strengths is very exciting. Clade has such a strong commercial presence, whilst we tend to service the government, healthcare, and education sectors.



“But together, we will be able to better service both markets, increase our offering and extend our local presence.”



The acquisition comes after a period of significant growth for Clade, which has grown from four staff members to over thirty in just over four years.



The company also acquired SCRIM Safety First in late 2019, a health and safety ISV which builds solutions on the Microsoft Power Platform.



“It’s very exciting times for us. We’ve had a great track record of happy customers and so have Simient. By bringing our organisations together we now have an even deeper skillset and the local resources that can deliver tremendous value to our existing customers as well as new prospects throughout Australia,” Journee added.