Sydney’s Com-X achieves Citrix Platinum partner status

Sydney managed services provider (MSP) Com-X has achieved Platinum Partner status with cloud computing vendor Citrix, part of Cloud Software Group (CSG).

Founded five years ago, Com-X calls Citrix a “key partner,” having consistently focused on using the American company's technologies.

The Sydney MSP also provides offerings from Parallels, Microsoft, AWS and VMWare.

According to Cloud Software Group’s head of commercial sales, channel, GSI’s and alliances lead ANZ Sharmilla Gosai, Com-X was “recognised for its high level of competency, customer satisfaction, and ability to deliver innovative solutions using Citrix products and services.”

As the highest partnership tier, Gosai said this “signifies a high level of expertise and credibility in the industry.”

“Becoming a Citrix Platinum Partner demonstrates the highest level of expertise and commitment to their entire portfolio of products as a core offering of the Com-X business,” Stephen Laird, Com-X co-founder and formerly of Citix, said.

In mid-2021, Com-X deployed Citrix workplace solutions to form the backbone of a virtual education platform for e-learning provider CoreSenses.