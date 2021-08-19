Sydney's Com-X deploys Citrix workspace software for e-learning provider CoreSenses

Education services provider CoreSenses has tapped Sydney managed services provider Com-X to deploy Citrix workplace solutions to form the backbone of a virtual education platform.

CoreSenses, which uses neuroscience research to help students identify and strengthen cognitive functions to aid with learning, built a virtual education platform using Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops and Citrix Gateway Enterprise.

The platform aims to provide students and teachers with secure, reliable access to educational materials and anything else they need to work and learn regardless of their locations.

“Citrix’s digital workspace technology allows both teachers and students to easily and securely access their applications data from any location, and it was the ideal solution to address two urgent needs – remote work for its staff, plus a virtual education system for its students,” Com-X technical consultant Stephen Laird said.

Virtual Apps and Desktops enabled CoreSenses to virtualise workstations and on any

type of device and serve up personalised access to the apps and data students and teachers require. Citrix Gateway Enterprise meanwhile allowed teachers to run up to 15 concurrent Zoom breakout classrooms from their own Windows PC.

CoreSenses said the new platform increased engagement and productivity among its staff and students, and has also opened opportunities for growth.

CoreSenses director of technology and learning David Commisso said, “Our goal was to recreate the normal classroom experience in this online social network.”

“It was vital we created a remote work and learning environment in one, and imperative that students felt they had a teacher in front of them to answer questions and support their learning journey.”

Commisso added that student numbers have doubled since the deployment and that CoreSenses now has an elastic technology infrastructure that can maintain growth and support virtual learning situations based on student preferences or health-related closures.

"No student is ever left waiting for a teacher, even when the teacher is with another student,” he said.