Sydney's Com-X signs Melbourne-based vendor 2 Steps

Sydney managed services provider Com-X has signed a partnership agreement with Australian end-user observability software vendor 2 Steps.

Based in Melbourne, 2 Steps specialises in synthetic monitoring for a range of vendors, including Citrix, Splunk and Microsoft Azure.

Com-X said the partnership with 2 Steps would put the company in a leadership position in Australia for secure digital workspaces.

“The importance of ensuring the productivity of IT users and their secure access to Enterprise applications remains of paramount importance to the CIOs we are speaking with.

"The growth we are seeing in both DaaS and Zero Trust workloads across our growing customer base means our differentiators need to continue evolving,” Com-X general manager of sales and marketing Nick Cross said.

“With this exciting partnership with 2 Steps, Com-X are now automating user transaction testing across our customer’s Enterprise applications and DaaS workloads."

"This provides us tremendous value in robust early warning systems to diagnose application or DaaS performance issues before it impacts an IT user's availability, productivity or experience.”

"Large enterprises and government organisations are already aware that end user experience is critical to business success," 2 Steps head of partnerships and GTM Simon Campbell said.

“2 Steps providing a ‘Citrix Ready’ certified capability and delivered by Com-X, a proven leader in DaaS is a perfect fit for organisations invested in virtual desktop applications."

"This new partnership will enable customers to accelerate their understanding of end user experience and save significant costs."