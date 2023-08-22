Sydney's Com-X signs Melbourne-based vendor 2 Steps

By on
Sydney's Com-X signs Melbourne-based vendor 2 Steps

Sydney managed services provider Com-X has signed a partnership agreement with Australian end-user observability software vendor 2 Steps.

Based in Melbourne, 2 Steps specialises in synthetic monitoring for a range of vendors, including Citrix, Splunk and Microsoft Azure.

Com-X said the partnership with 2 Steps would put the company in a leadership position in Australia for secure digital workspaces.

“The importance of ensuring the productivity of IT users and their secure access to Enterprise applications remains of paramount importance to the CIOs we are speaking with.

"The growth we are seeing in both DaaS and Zero Trust workloads across our growing customer base means our differentiators need to continue evolving,” Com-X general manager of sales and marketing Nick Cross said.

“With this exciting partnership with 2 Steps, Com-X are now automating user transaction testing across our customer’s Enterprise applications and DaaS workloads."

"This provides us tremendous value in robust early warning systems to diagnose application or DaaS performance issues before it impacts an IT user's availability, productivity or experience.”

"Large enterprises and government organisations are already aware that end user experience is critical to business success," 2 Steps head of partnerships and GTM Simon Campbell said.

“2 Steps providing a ‘Citrix Ready’ certified capability and delivered by Com-X, a proven leader in DaaS is a perfect fit for organisations invested in virtual desktop applications."

"This new partnership will enable customers to accelerate their understanding of end user experience and save significant costs."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
2 steps comx services software

Partner Content

Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

Dell slapped with $10 million fine for false monitor pricing

Dell slapped with $10 million fine for false monitor pricing
NextDC launches Pilbara's first of its kind data centre

NextDC launches Pilbara's first of its kind data centre
Enterprise fixed unit takes hit in otherwise strong FY2023 for Telstra

Enterprise fixed unit takes hit in otherwise strong FY2023 for Telstra
Victorian agencies don&#8217;t understand third-party services

Victorian agencies don’t understand third-party services

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?