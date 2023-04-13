Sydney's Corp Centre buys Parrot Communications in QLD

By on
Sydney's Corp Centre buys Parrot Communications in QLD

Managed telecommunications provider Corp Centre has bought small to medium business-focused Parrot Communications in Maroochydore, Queensland, as part of its nationwide expansion effort.

"This acquisition will not only increase our customer base, but it will also enhance our ability to provide our customers with the best possible service and support," Corp Centre's managing director Peter Durning said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Andrea McEwan, the director of Parrot Communications, will join Corp Centre.

The company, which rebranded from Commander Centre to Corp Centre in 2020, was in CRN Australia's Fast50 cohort in 2012 and 2019.

It partners with Avaya, 3CX, Telstra Wholesale, TPG, Vocus and others to provide managed telecommunications services.

In 2015, as Commander Centre, the company re-signed a deal to supply 100 New South Wales parliamentary electorate offices with IP phone services, in partnership with Samsung.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
corp centre managed telecommunications parrot communications telco

Partner Content

How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Australian AWS partners take awards spotlight

Australian AWS partners take awards spotlight
Defence to refresh ICT services panel

Defence to refresh ICT services panel
Australian mayor readies world's first defamation suit against ChatGPT

Australian mayor readies world's first defamation suit against ChatGPT
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion

MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?