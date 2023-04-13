Sydney's Corp Centre buys Parrot Communications in QLD

Managed telecommunications provider Corp Centre has bought small to medium business-focused Parrot Communications in Maroochydore, Queensland, as part of its nationwide expansion effort.

"This acquisition will not only increase our customer base, but it will also enhance our ability to provide our customers with the best possible service and support," Corp Centre's managing director Peter Durning said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Andrea McEwan, the director of Parrot Communications, will join Corp Centre.

The company, which rebranded from Commander Centre to Corp Centre in 2020, was in CRN Australia's Fast50 cohort in 2012 and 2019.

It partners with Avaya, 3CX, Telstra Wholesale, TPG, Vocus and others to provide managed telecommunications services.

In 2015, as Commander Centre, the company re-signed a deal to supply 100 New South Wales parliamentary electorate offices with IP phone services, in partnership with Samsung.