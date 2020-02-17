Sydney's DX Solutions expands leadership team

Sydney IT services provider DX Solutions has added new leadership roles as it focuses on four specialisations.

Filling those new roles are Bart Thomas as director for business operations, Patrick Tsang as chief technology officer and Jacinth Vu as head of talent.

DX Solutions trimmed its specialisations into four core “pillars”, namely quality engineering and assurance, DevOps, networks and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

“We’ve listened to our customers and what our clients want from us, and we’ve focussed on consolidating and deepening our skillset,” DX general manager Mark Fontela said.

Thomas, who joined DX in 2018 as a key account director, has been given responsible for restructuring the company’s service delivery around the four specialisations.

“To help our customers adapt to the new fast-paced, digital-first economy, DX have built on our telco network engineering and software testing experience and have developed new capabilities in RPA and DevOps,” Thomas said.

Tsang, who previously served as Equifax Australia's DevOps lead, was brought in to further bolster DX’s technical capabilities in RPA and quality engineering.

“Helping our customers with DevOps and quality engineering initiatives has been a large focus and will continue to be for years to come. Unfortunately, many organisations see quality engineering as a rebranding exercise for quality assurance, but the two are very different in terms of skill sets and responsibilities,” Tsang said.

“I'm also excited for RPA. [It] has been proven to be an effective cost reduction initiative but is still not well understood. Ideally, we'd love to show anyone who is keen to listen, how any company can automate better.”

As head of talent, Jacinth Vu will employ a client-centric approach when hiring new talent. She was hired in September 2019 after a brief stint at NTT Data in a similar role.

“We require rapid focus to enhance and evolve human resource strategies within organisations and importantly, identify the right people,” Vu said.